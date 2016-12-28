The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar

Russian artist Andrei Tarusov has released his latest pin-up calendar, this one dedicated to the Bolshevik Revolution’s centennial. In this calendar, Tarusov matches erotically illustrated women with real slogans from famous Soviet propaganda posters.

The artist is funding the calendar using the website Boomstarter, where he’s already more than halfway to his goal of 120,000 rubles (about $2,000), after less than two days.

“Like always, I couldn’t settle on a theme for the calendar for a long time, but then it dawned on me that there will be the 100-year anniversary of the 1917 revolution. And this is still a significant event that influenced the whole world — including the art world,” Tarusov wrote online.

In an effort to avoid accusations of extremism, or perhaps just to make clear that he’s no Communist, Tarusov specifies that the calendar is not meant as an incitement to revolution; it’s merely “an erotic-humoristic art work.”