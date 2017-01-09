That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

Dmitry Ugai, the man in St. Petersburg now on trial for illegal missionary work because he lectured about the spiritual roots of yoga, owes his current legal troubles to a Russian Orthodox activist who says his wife left him to join a cult.

Ugai told the website Meduza that a man named Nail Nasibulin is the one who filed a complaint against him. Ugai’s trial began on Monday, and after several hours of proceedings, the case was postponed until Jan. 18.

“If I’m convicted, then it’s clear that the mere act of speaking publicly will be enough to find a person guilty, and they’ll be able to prosecute anyone just for practicing yoga,” Ugai told Meduza, saying that Nasibulin didn’t even attend the lecture in question.

“His whole justification [for pressing charges] is my religious faith,” said Ugai, a Hinduist.