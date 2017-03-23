Testing of Russia's 'Texas-killing' Nuclear Missile Delayed, Again

Putin to Stress Superpower Status in Presidential Campaign
3 hours ago
Restoring Moscow's global influence will be a dominant theme of the 2018 election, experts say.
1 hour ago
In Unprecedented Move, Eurovision 2017 Organizers Offer Russia the Chance to Compete in Ukraine via Satellite
1 hour ago
In Unprecedented Move, Eurovision 2017 Organizers Offer Russia the Chance to Compete in Ukraine via Satellite
Ilya Demutsky’s ballet based on Mikhail Lermontov’s novel. Choreographed by Yury Posokhov, directed by Kirill Serebrennikov. Read more
1 hour ago
In Unprecedented Move, Eurovision 2017 Organizers Offer Russia the Chance to Compete in Ukraine via Satellite
Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands
1 day agoRussian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption
ZIP Group. ZIP Workers’ Club Station
Total urban installation by the Krasnodar art group ZIP (Eldar Ganeyev, Evgeny Rimkevich, the brothers Vasily and Stepan Subbotin) includes four parts — Now, The Day Before Yesterday, Afterwards and BARcelona. Read more