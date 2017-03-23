Testing of Russia's 'Texas-killing' Nuclear Missile Delayed, Again

Testing of Russia’s newest intercontinental nuclear missile, the RS-28 Sarmat, has been delayed to later this year, an unidentified source in Russia’s defense industry was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying on March 23.

It is the latest in a series of delays that suggest Russia is struggling to modernize aspects of its nuclear forces. Testing was reported to begin in late 2016, but was moved to March 2017. Now, according to the source, it won’t happen till later this year.

“[Silo launch] testing of the Sarmat from the Plesetsk launch facility in March won’t happen,” the source was quoted as saying. “It has been shifted back to the second quarter of 2017, likely in April.”