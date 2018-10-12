News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 12 2018 - 09:10

Terrorist Cell Leader Detained in Russia, Security Forces Say

Anatoly Medved / TASS

Russia’s security services said they have detained the leader of the Russian wing of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamist group, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), a successor-agency of the KGB, said the arrests took place in Russia’s Muslim-majority republic of Tatarstan.

Read More
Terror Cell Leader Jailed for 12 Years in St. Petersburg

“The ringleader of the international terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami’s Russian wing and heads of the regional bodies have been detained,” the FSB said in a press statement Thursday.

It said the suspects recruited members to be sent out to the Middle East and – “at the direction of their foreign handlers” – sought to establish a “worldwide caliphate.”

Banned religious material and electronic devices were seized during the raids.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has been classified as a terrorist organization in Russia since 2003. Meanwhile, the group operates legally in a number of other countries, including Ukraine and the United States.

Latest news

Local Russian Politician Asks Trump for Help in Business Dispute
Meanwhile…
Oct. 12 2018
Local Russian Politician Asks Trump for Help in Business Dispute
Russian U.K. Envoy Denies Kremlin Tried Hack Computers and Murder Ex-Spy
News
Oct. 12 2018
Russian U.K. Envoy Denies Kremlin Tried Hack Computers and Murder Ex-Spy
Russia Holds Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercises
News
Oct. 12 2018
Russia Holds Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercises

Most read

News

Infamous St. Petersburg 'Troll Factory' Set on Fire

News

Russian Prison Video Reveals Gruesome Rape Scenes — Reports

News

Deputy Calls on Putin to Resign Before 'Being Dragged Out Feet First'

News

Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll

News

Senior Russian Investigator Shot Dead Outside Home

Sign up for our weekly newsletter