Russian Comedian Sells 'Your Ex-Girlfriend' Telegram Channel for $20,500

The owner of a hugely popular Telegram messaging app channel has sold it for 1.2 million rubles ($20,500) just two months after launching it, the vc.ru online startup outlet reported Wednesday.

Both the founder, stand-up comic Artur Chaparyan, and an anonymous buyer confirmed details of the sale of the “Byvshaya” (Your Ex-Girlfriend) channel.

Chaparyan told vc.ru he “got tired and chose the money,” identifying the buyer as someone who professionally promotes Telegram channels. “He monetizes it more successfully than I do because that’s what he does,” Chaparyan said.

The comic has reportedly already handed over the rights to his channel, which was the most-viewed channel in July and had garnered nearly 80,000 followers when the sale was reported on Aug. 29.

“Your Ex-Girlfriend” features posts from a fictional character who writes one-line missives to her ex-boyfriend. Her posts give readers the impression she regrets breaking up with him: “I passed by your house this morning.” “I dreamt of you today.” “Did your mother ask anything about me?” “Did you call me from an unknown number?” and “Why am I writing this?”