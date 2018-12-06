News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 06 2018 - 11:12

Teenager Threatens to Kill Himself at Moscow School, Police Negotiating

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Update: The student has surrendered and is being consoled by psychiatrists, Interfax reported.

Moscow police carried out negotiations with a teenager who came to school on Thursday morning with a knife and threatened to commit suicide, state media have reported.

Russia was rocked by a series of knife attacks at schools earlier this year. In October, a teenager killed 20 people in a shooting spree at a college in Crimea.

In the latest incident in Moscow’s southeastern Zhulebino district, a 16-year-old student first threatened teachers before saying he would kill himself, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

"According to preliminary reports, the motive for the act may be [the student's] poor grade; the upperclassmen is from a good family," the source was cited as saying.

The school's students and teachers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

This story is developing.

