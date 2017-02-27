Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts

He made the mistake of insulting “vata” — a pejorative for chauvinist Russian patriots — and now 19-year-old Alexander Gozenko will pay the price: 160 hours of mandatory community service, according to the news site Mediazona.

Gozenko’s conviction in Saratov is just the latest example of how Russian courts liberally interpret laws against hate speech, often using the criminal code to protect “social groups” that are defined by no immutable qualities, such as the police, state officials, and now “vatniki.”