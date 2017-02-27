Russia
Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts

Feb 27, 2017 — 19:32
Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts

Feb 27, 2017 — 19:32
— Update: 19:32
The drunken, belligerent Russian Vatnik mascot. Rashka: Square Vatnik / Vkontakte

He made the mistake of insulting “vata” — a pejorative for chauvinist Russian patriots — and now 19-year-old Alexander Gozenko will pay the price: 160 hours of mandatory community service, according to the news site Mediazona.

Gozenko’s conviction in Saratov is just the latest example of how Russian courts liberally interpret laws against hate speech, often using the criminal code to protect “social groups” that are defined by no immutable qualities, such as the police, state officials, and now “vatniki.”

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

According to psychological-linguistic expertise conducted by police, Gozenko demeaned the “human dignity” of a group of people “on the basis of national origin” in comments he posted on the social network Vkontakte in November 2015, when he called for a “holocaust of the vata.”

In November 2016, Russian officials blocked a community on Vkontakte called “Rashka: Square Vatnik,” which also mocked chauvinist Russian patriots. According to a ruling by a court in Omsk, the group offended ethnic Russians and Russian state officials, and depicted President Vladimir Putin in a Nazi uniform.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa

Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian folk festival with pagan roots that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in ...

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in ...

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real ...

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their ...
Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of ...

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat ...

