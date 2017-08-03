Teacher Reportedly Fired for Opposition Activities Rehired After Media Storm

An award-winning teacher from the Moscow region, who claimed he was fired last week for his political activities, has been reappointed, Radio Svoboda reported Thursday.



Alexander Demakhin, who was given the “Teacher of the Year” prize personally by Vladimir Putin in 2012, said earlier this week in a Facebook post that he was fired from his teaching job in the town of Sergiyev Posad after he began campaigning in municipal elections as a member of the liberal opposition Yabloko party.