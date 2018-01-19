Tanker With Russian Gas for Boston Makes Mid-Atlantic U-Turn

(Bloomberg) — Three weeks after picking up a controversial cargo in the U.K., a liquefied natural gas tanker made a U-turn one day before it was due to deliver it in Boston.

The Gaselys vessel that was due to arrive on the U.S. East Coast on Saturday is now heading back toward Spain’s port of Algeciras near Gibraltar, and should get there next week, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The vessel is carrying a cargo from storage tanks at a terminal near London, which earlier received the first fuel from the $27 billion Yamal LNG plant in Russia’s icy north.

The cargo was sent to Boston after the polar chill that gripped the U.S. northeast earlier this month, sending prices to records.

The U.S. imposed sanctions against Russia last year after signs of meddling in the 2016 elections, tightening restrictions put in place when President Vladimir Putin invaded the Crimea almost four years ago.

