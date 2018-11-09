News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 09 2018 - 12:11
By Reuters

Taliban Participates in Afghanistan Peace Talks in Moscow

Taliban representatives at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

Multilateral peace talks on Afghanistan opened in Moscow on Friday with participation of Taliban and the Afghanistan High Peace Council, but without an official delegation of the Afghan government.

Russia invited twelve countries and the Taliban, fighting to re-impose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster by U.S.-led troops, but the United States and the U.S.-backed Afghan government declined to come to Moscow. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the invitation on the grounds that talks with the Taliban should be led by the Afghan government.

Representatives from Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan arrived for the talks, officials said.

The Moscow talks underline the increasingly active role Russia is playing in Afghanistan, decades after Soviet forces withdrew from the country, with business investment plans, diplomatic and cultural outreach and small military support for the central government.

Taliban Officials Say They Will Attend Moscow Peace Talks
News
Nov. 05 2018
Taliban Officials Say They Will Attend Moscow Peace Talks
Russia Challenges U.S. in Hosting Taliban at Afghan Talks
News
Nov. 09 2018
Russia Challenges U.S. in Hosting Taliban at Afghan Talks

Latest news

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet
News
Nov. 09 2018
Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet
Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter
News
Nov. 09 2018
Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter
Russian State Bank Secretly Financed Rosneft Sale After Foreign Buyers Balked
News
Nov. 09 2018
Russian State Bank Secretly Financed Rosneft Sale After Foreign Buyers Balked
By Reuters

Most read

News

Data Leak Affects Thousands of Wealthy Moscow Residents

News

Celebrating Centenary of GRU, Putin Praises Its 'Unique Abilities'

News

Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina

News

Russia Sends New Frigate With Cruise Missiles to Mediterranean

News

Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources

Sign up for our weekly newsletter