Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
15 minutes ago Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze
30 minutes ago Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister
2 days ago Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme
World
Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling
World
'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike
Opinion
New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)
World
U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
15 minutes ago Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze
30 minutes ago Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister
2 days ago Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

June 19, 2017 — 10:45
— Update: 11:09

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

June 19, 2017 — 10:45
— Update: 11:09
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Beijing Monday, June 19, 2017. Wang Zhao / AP

Speaking at the BRICS foreign ministers summit in Beijing June 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said countries involved in war in Syria should respect the  country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the TASS news agency reported.

 "As for what is happening ‘on the ground’ in Syria, we proceed from the assumption that it is necessary to fully respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity in Syria, the way it is envisaged by UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and other UN documents," Lavrov said.

 “Any actions ‘on the ground’, and there are many participants there, including those who carry out military operations, should be coordinated with Damascus."

Moscow Pivots From Combatant to Peacemaker in Syria (Op-ed)

Russian foreign minister said the Russia and Iran-led Astana peace process was an example of this behavior, saying initiatives and proposals that derive from the talks are negotiated with the Syrian government.

 Lavrov invited other parties to join the coordinated efforts agreed with the Syrian government but warned the United States and “other parties who have their advisors or forces on the ground” from taking unilateral actions.

 BRICS foreign ministers summit gathered foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on June 18-19 in Beijing to discuss issues of foreign policy, counter-terrorism, and international coordination.

Related
World
Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence
World
Moscow Vows to Retaliate After Estonia Expels Russian Diplomats
World
Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats
World
Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

2 days ago

In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens lining the wall. But this is much more than your average college party: these are Russia's cybersport superstars.

15 minutes ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

2 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

3 days ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

3 days ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

3 days ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

15 minutes ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

2 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

15 minutes ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

2 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

2 days ago

2 days ago

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see in Moscow right now.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see in Moscow right now.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see in Moscow right now.

Exhibition

Congo Art Works: Popular Painting

A survey of Congolese art over the last 50 years and beyond, exploring how the colonial experience influenced the work produced by the region's artists.

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
to Aug. 13

This exhibit of paintings by prominent Congolese artists from the Royal Museum for Central Africa collection tells the story of art in the Mobutu Sese Seko era and beyond. Read more

Read more

15 minutes ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

2 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

3 days ago
By Anna Nemtsova
Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)

By Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova
3 days ago

Up to 82 percent of U.S. adults now see Russia as a threat.

Print edition — 4 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

2 days ago

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

2 days ago

Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations Cup

2 days ago

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

2 days ago

Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations Cup

2 days ago

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

2 days ago

Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations Cup

Russia Day in Protests

5 days, 21 hours ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

3 days ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

3 days, 1 hour ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

3 days, 1 hour ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

3 days ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

see more

3 days ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

3 days ago

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

President Putin's annual question and answer session is a carefully choreographed affair. And then some uncomfortable questions snuck onscreen.

3 days ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

New issue — 4 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

President Putin has two options: retaliate in kind, and forfeit hopes for repairing ties with Washington, or risk being exposed as weak ...

3 days ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

3 days ago

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

4 days ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

4 days ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

4 days ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

4 days ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

Mon. Jun. 19

More events
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe Cinema
13th Moscow International Competition of Ballet Dancers and Choreographers Dance
Russian Folk Tales Theater
Doc Inside Out Theater
Extension.fi:End of the World in the Mysterious Forest Exhibition
The Bloom of Yesterday Cinema

3 days ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

3 days ago

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

4 days ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

4 days ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

4 days ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

4 days ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

3 days ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

3 days ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

3 days ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

3 days ago
President Putin's annual question and answer session is a carefully choreographed affair. And then some uncomfortable questions snuck onscreen.

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

4 days ago
The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the ...

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

3 days ago
President Putin's annual question and answer session is a carefully choreographed affair. And then some uncomfortable questions snuck ...
From our partners
How to discover Moscow from a bird's eye view? CITY SPACE BAR as a viewpoint
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

Theater

The Lake

Sun. Jun. 25 Sun. Jun. 25
Gogol Center
06:00 p.m.

Sergei Vinogradov stages Mikhail Durnenkov’s drama about contemporary people torn by egoistic wishes and fears. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up to a complete stranger — a ...

Most Read

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+