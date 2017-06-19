Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

Speaking at the BRICS foreign ministers summit in Beijing June 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said countries involved in war in Syria should respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the TASS news agency reported.

"As for what is happening ‘on the ground’ in Syria, we proceed from the assumption that it is necessary to fully respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity in Syria, the way it is envisaged by UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and other UN documents," Lavrov said.

“Any actions ‘on the ground’, and there are many participants there, including those who carry out military operations, should be coordinated with Damascus."