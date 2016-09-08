Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks

1 hour ago
A court in Yekaterinburg ruled on Saturday to arrest a young man for playing Pokémon Go in one of the city’s Russian Orthodox Church cathedrals and posting a video about it on YouTube.
20 hours agoWho Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?
After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.
20 hours agoWho Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?
After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.
2 days ago
2 days ago
20 hours agoSecurity Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church
20 hours agoSecurity Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church
17 hours agoKremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal