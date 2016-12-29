Syria May Be Divided Into Spheres of Influence: Reports

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History
On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives way to myth as the Kremlin extols national unity over historical truth.
Vanity Fair Says It's ‘No Accident’ Putin and Lenin Share the Same Patronymic, Even Though They Don't
Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca
Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican
This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more
Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash
20 hours agoFrench Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more