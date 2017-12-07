Syria '100% Free of Islamic State' — Russia's Defense Ministry

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Syria has been completely liberated from Islamic State (IS).

Russia entered the Syrian War in 2015 with a series of airstrikes that helped bolster Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Opposition groups and the U.S., which has disputed Russian claims that the war is drawing to a close, accuse the Kremlin of targeting civilian infrastructure including hospitals and mosques.

“All armed IS groups on Syrian territory have been destroyed, and the territory itself has been liberated,” General Valery Gerasimov was cited as saying by the Defense Ministry’s press service during his annual meeting with foreign military representatives.