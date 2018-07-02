News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 02 2018 - 17:07

Sweden Ends Russia World Cup Boycott Amid Team Success

Wikicommons

Swedish politicians will attend their national team’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, despite an earlier boycott of the World Cup over political tensions.

Stockholm previously said that officials would not visit the tournament in solidarity with London, which blamed Moscow for poisoning a Russian ex-spy in the United Kingdom earlier this year.

Russia Welcomes Boycott-Free World Cup

“We were consistent when we said that we would boycott the opening [games] in solidarity with Britain,” Sweden’s Foreign Minister, Margot Wallstrom, was cited as saying by the Aftonbladet newspaper.

“But in this situation, we consider it important to support our team and we’ve taken the decision [to end the boycott] after consultations with such countries as Denmark and the United Kingdom,” she added.

Sweden qualified for the knockout rounds of the tournament after topping a group with Germany, Mexico and South Korea.

