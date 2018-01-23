Sweden Confirms Russia’s Nuclear ‘Underwater Drone’

Sweden has confirmed reports of a Russian underwater drone capable of carrying massive nuclear warheads outlined in a recently leaked Pentagon nuclear policy document.

According to the draft U.S. Department of Defense Nuclear Posture Review leaked this month, Russia is developing a “nuclear-armed undersea autonomous torpedo.”



A design of the weapon first appeared on state television in late 2015, weeks after U.S. media reported Russia was developing the weapon. The Kremlin called the nuclear-capable underwater drone’s appearance a security slip, while some observers said it as deliberate disclosure of Russia’s military capabilities.

The head of the Swedish Defense Research Agency’s Russia project on Monday was the latest analyst to confirm the existence of the underwater drone capable of carrying a nuclear warhead with a 100-megaton yield.