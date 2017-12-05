Russia Wants to Host the Swamp Football Championship Next Summer

If you haven’t managed to get your hands on some 2018 World Cup tickets yet, don’t despair, there is another football tournament you can visit in Russia next summer.
Russia is working to host the world championship in swamp football — a particular type of football that is played on a muddy bog — at the same time as it hosts the 2018 World Cup, the state-run news agency TASS reported on Monday.
The competition would most likely take place in Leningradsky region, which is also where one of Russia's most successful teams, the Saint-Petersburg Lakes, is based.
“We are planning to hold the world championships in swamp football,” Eduard Latypov, president of the Russia Unites football fan club, told TASS. “It is this popular tournament in Finland in which up to 500 teams from all over Scandinavia take part. We offered them to seize the moment and hold the tournament in Leningradsky region.”
In addition to a swamp football tournament, Russia’s Tatarstan republic also plans to host football matches for businessmen who come to the country during the World Cup.