Arson Suspects Detained Over 'Mathilde' Biopic Attacks

Three people have been detained on suspicion of setting cars on fire to protest a controversial film about a Tsar’s affair with a Polish ballerina, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

Konstantin Dobrynin, a lawyer employed by the director of “Mathilde,” posted photographs last week of two burnt cars outside his office near Moscow’s central Arbat district with leaflets scattered at the site reading “Burn for Mathilde.”

The arson was seen as an act of intimidation ahead of the release next month of director Alexei Uchitel’s “Mathilde,” a biopic on Tsar Nicholas II’s affair.

One suspect in the Sept. 11 arson attacks was detained in Moscow and two were detained in Lipetsk region, the Interior Ministry said on its website.

State Duma Deputy Natalia Poklonskaya, who is among those leading the charge against “Mathilde” on claims it offends religious believers, said the detentions were made on her request.

“I am convinced of the need to strengthen measures on the part of law enforcement agencies to prevent manifestations of extremism,” she told the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid.