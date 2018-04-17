News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
April 17 2018 - 13:04

Suspected Terrorist Self-Detonates During Security Raid in Southern Russia

FSB / TASS

A terror suspect has reportedly killed himself with an explosive device during a raid launched by security forces against an Islamic State terror cell in southern Russia.

Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) reportedly raided the cell based on information that three suspected Islamic State members had planned to carry out “high-profile terrorist acts” in the Rostov region, an online FSB statement said Tuesday.

“During the covert military operation, the cell leader mounted an armed resistance, detonated an unidentified improvised explosive device, resulting in injuries incompatible with life,” the FSB said.

The security and intelligence agency said the suspects were acting on orders from “emissaries” based in Syria.

A cache of grenades, bomb-making instructions and an AK-74 assault rifle were reportedly found at the scene.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

