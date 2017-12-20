Suspected Moscow Terror Plotter Gets 12 Years Behind Bars

His conviction follows reports of foiled IS attacks planned for a cathedral in St. Petersburg and New Year’s celebrations in Moscow.

A Kyrgyz migrant suspected of planning an Islamic State (IS) terror attack in Moscow has been sentenced to 12 years in a high-security prison.

Russia’s Interior Minister said last month that the 23-year-old Kyrgyz native had been detained for planning to run pedestrians over in a Russian KamAZ truck, the RBC business portal reported Wednesday.

The suspect arrived in Russia last January and was said to have recruited accomplices before being detained in March 2017.

In October, an Uzbek native said he was inspired by the IS terror group when he killed eight people in a pickup truck attack in New York City.

IS is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.