Surveillance Whistleblower Snowden Critiques Kremlin Anti-Terror Policy
Russian Officials Pray for World Cup Stadium Completion
Polar Bears Trap Russian Scientists in Arctic Weather Station Siege
Russian Officials Pray for World Cup Stadium Completion
Polar Bears Trap Russian Scientists in Arctic Weather Station Siege
The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's 'Dullest' Elections in a Decade
Russia's Wheelchair Dancers Stripped of Medals

Surveillance Whistleblower Snowden Critiques Kremlin Anti-Terror Policy

Sep. 13 2016 — 12:28
— Update: 12:29

Surveillance Whistleblower Snowden Critiques Kremlin Anti-Terror Policy

Sep. 13 2016 — 12:28
— Update: 12:29

American anti-surveillance activist Edward Snowden has condemned the Russian government's crackdown on civil rights.

Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times published on Monday, Snowden said that Russia had gone “too far” in its fight against terrorism, “in ways that are completely unnecessary, costly and corrosive to individual and collective rights.”

“It’s important to understand that this is not unique to any one country,” he said. “But again we see this happening in countries that have long had sort of the leash to carry out these policies but they did them in the dark before, now they’ve doing them in public. Of course, I’m thinking of countries like China, like Russia.”

Snowden was granted asylum in Moscow in 2013 after he leaked details of U.S. mass surveillance programs. While he has been critical of a number of Russian laws, he said that he couldn't fix the human rights situation in the country and that he needed to “fix my own country first,” the Financial Times reported.

Snowden said that he can now speak some basic Russian, but still plans to one day leave the country.

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

10 hours ago

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

