News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
31 minutes ago Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin
47 minutes ago Three Trapped in Fire at Russia's Foreign Intelligence Building
2 hours ago Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Says He’s Not Running for President (Yet)
News
The Other Anniversary: Russia Remembers the October Revolution Military Parade
News
Three Trapped in Fire at Russia's Foreign Intelligence Building
News
Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Says He’s Not Running for President (Yet)
News
Rosneft CEO Sechin to Appear as Witness in Ulyukayev Embezzlement Trial
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin

Nov 8, 2017 — 18:12
— Update: 18:14

Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin

Nov 8, 2017 — 18:12
— Update: 18:14
Alexei Navalny (Lyubimov Andrei / Moskva News Agency)

A Moscow court rejected opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s lawsuit against President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.  

Navalny filed the suit against Putin Nov. 1, claiming that the Kremlin illegally orders regional authorities throughout Russia to reject his requests for rallies.

Navalny’s lawyer wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that the presidential hopeful’s suit was rejected.

A spokeswoman for Tverskoy court later told the Interfax news agency that it wasn’t authorized to hear administrative cases. Ivan Zhdanov, Navalny’s lawyer, vowed to appeal the rejection

Related
Opinion
Alexei Navalny’s Permanent Revolution
News
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Russian Science in Crisis, Says New Academy of Sciences Chief
News
Kremlin Denies Involvement in Nothingburger-Gate
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+