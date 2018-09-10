News

Support for Russia's Ruling Party Slips in Regional Elections Amid Pension Protests

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

Russia's ruling United Russia Party suffered a rare setback in regional elections on Sunday despite winning most of the seats, a reversal its leaders and election chiefs blamed on unpopular plans to raise the pension age. The results in weekend voting for heads of about one third of Russia's regions were the worst for United Russia, which backs President Vladimir Putin, since elections for regional leaders were re-introduced in 2012. Elections took place in 80 Russian regions on Sept. 9, with gubernatorial, legislative assembly and State Duma seats up for grabs. The vote took place amid nationwide pension protests organized by opposition politician Alexei Navalny in which over 800 people were reportedly arrested.



Read More Navalny’s Pension Protests Steal Limelight on Russia’s Election Day

While candidates from the ruling United Russia party performed strongly overall, four United Russia candidates running for governor were forced into run-off votes after failing to win majorities. Two were beaten into second place — by a communist candidate in Khakassia region and a nationalist LDPR candidate in Khabarovsk region — and two finished first but failed to win the more than 50 percent of votes needed for outright victory — in the Primorye and Vladimir regions. United Russia also lost ground to the Communist Party and LDPR in some areas in weekend elections to regional parliaments. Commenting for Vedomosti, political analyst Vitaliy Ivanov called the relatively poor showings of United Russia candidates in regional elections a consequence of the controversial pension reform that is currently making headlines in Russia.



Read More 'Stop Pretending to Be Poor!': How Russian Politicians Are Attracting Voters to the Polls