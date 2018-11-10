Supermarket in St. Petersburg Burns Down, No Deaths Reported

A supermarket of Russia’s Lenta food retailer caught massive fire in central St. Petersburg on Saturday and its roof collapsed, but there were no casualties, Lenta and Russian news agencies reported.

Rescue services evacuated people from a shopping mall that housed the supermarket after the fire was reported at 0830 local time (0530 GMT), the head office of St. Petersburg emergencies ministry said.

The fire was brought under control a few hours later. Heavy black smoke spread around the shopping mall as flames were blazing from the inside of the building and on its roof, according to footage shown on Rossiya24 state TV channel. The roof later collapsed, according to RIA news agency.