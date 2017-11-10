Russian Students Face Eviction During World Cup to House Security Forces

Students at Russian universities could be forced out of their dormitories during the 2018 World Cup to make room for military and police.

Russia will hold the World Cup between June 14 and July 15 in 11 host cities. Rental fees are expected to sky-rocket around and during the tournament.

Security forces are expected to move into the dormitories in mid-May, one month before Russia hosts the international football tournament, and to remain there until the end of July, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday.

The proposal to evict students comes from Russia's Education Ministry and the World Cup organizing committee, the report says.