News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russian Bill Labeling Individuals ‘Foreign Agents’ Passes First Reading
4 hours ago Students Reportedly Forced To Collect Signatures for Putin
5 hours ago Armed Men in Balaclavas Kidnap, Rob Moscow Businessman
News
Russian Bill Labeling Individuals ‘Foreign Agents’ Passes First Reading
News
Armed Men in Balaclavas Kidnap, Rob Moscow Businessman
City
The Secret Life of the Moscow Metro
News
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Students Reportedly Forced To Collect Signatures for Putin

Jan 12, 2018 — 18:14
— Update: 18:19

Students Reportedly Forced To Collect Signatures for Putin

Jan 12, 2018 — 18:14
— Update: 18:19
Kremlin Press Service

An activist based in St. Petersburg has sounded the alarm on a local university that is reportedly forcing students to collect signatures for President Vladimir Putin’s 2018 re-election bid. 

Independent candidates, which Putin is running as in this campaign, are required to collect at least 300,000 signatures to get on the ballot. The presidential campaign spokesman announced on Friday that 408,000 signatures have been gathered so far, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Read more: Russia's Skeptical Youth is Getting a Kremlin News Site

First-year students at the St. Petersburg State Polytechnic University were reportedly ordered to collect at least 14 signatures for Putin’s nomination, local activist Oksana Borisova wrote on the Russian Vkontakte social network earlier in the day. 

The students were informed their efforts would “ostensibly play an important role in end-of-the-year exams," she added. 

The university provost denied the accuracy of Borisova’s allegations in an interview with the Rosbalt news agency. 

Dmitry Kuznetsov, the provost, did confirm Borisova’s claim that the rector is a member of the ruling United Russia party. 

“But our head of research, Vitaly Vasiliyev, for example, always votes for the Communists,” he said.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+