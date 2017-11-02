News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
7 minutes ago RT Editor and Russian Central Bank Chief Rank on Forbes' Powerful Women List
38 minutes ago Russian Teachers Should Photograph Opposition Students, Education Officials Say
1 hour ago Student Poses for Selfies During Murder-Suicide at Moscow College
News
RT Editor and Russian Central Bank Chief Rank on Forbes' Powerful Women List
News
Investigators to Open Case Into Gay Chechen Purge
News
NYC Terror Suspect and Russian Metro Bomber Both Lived in Troubled Kyrgyz City
News
Russian Family Snatches Luxury Tour of World Cup's Final Matches
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Student Poses for Selfies During Murder-Suicide at Moscow College

Nov 2, 2017 — 09:18
— Update: 09:19

Student Poses for Selfies During Murder-Suicide at Moscow College

Nov 2, 2017 — 09:18
— Update: 09:19
Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

The bodies of a teacher and student were discovered in a Moscow college on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Yuliya Ivanova, a representative of the Investigative Committee in Moscow, said the bodies were found in an office of the Western Complex for Continuing Education, a polytechnic college located in the western administrative district of Moscow.

The tabloid news site Moskovsky Komsomolets identified the two as Sergei Danilov, a teacher at the college and student Andrei Yemelyannikov. Yemelyannikov posted a selfie of himself on the social media site Vkontakte with the body of his teacher before stabbing himself, the tabloid reported.

The Interfax news agency reported that both victims were found with numerous slash wounds to their necks. A knife and electrical saw were found near the bodies, according to the Meduza news site.

Administrators of the social media website VKontakte have blocked Yemelyannikov’s profile, the RBC business portal reported.

Investigators sealed the corridor and the office where the victims were found and students were reportedly held in an auditorium for several hours.

Related
News
St. Petersburg Rejects Memorial Event to Slain Journalist Politkovskaya
City
25 Russian Words For 25 Years: Part One
News
Russian Science in Crisis, Says New Academy of Sciences Chief
News
Pro-Kremlin Movement Once Again Removes Nemtsov Memorial Plaque
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+