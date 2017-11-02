Student Poses for Selfies During Murder-Suicide at Moscow College

The bodies of a teacher and student were discovered in a Moscow college on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Yuliya Ivanova, a representative of the Investigative Committee in Moscow, said the bodies were found in an office of the Western Complex for Continuing Education, a polytechnic college located in the western administrative district of Moscow.

The tabloid news site Moskovsky Komsomolets identified the two as Sergei Danilov, a teacher at the college and student Andrei Yemelyannikov. Yemelyannikov posted a selfie of himself on the social media site Vkontakte with the body of his teacher before stabbing himself, the tabloid reported.

The Interfax news agency reported that both victims were found with numerous slash wounds to their necks. A knife and electrical saw were found near the bodies, according to the Meduza news site.

Administrators of the social media website VKontakte have blocked Yemelyannikov’s profile, the RBC business portal reported.

Investigators sealed the corridor and the office where the victims were found and students were reportedly held in an auditorium for several hours.