Student at Elite Russian University Allegedly Faces Eviction Over Sexual Assault Complaint

A student at an elite Moscow university reportedly faces eviction from her dormitory for refusing to retract allegations of sexual harassment.

In a series of tweets which have since been deleted, the Higher School of Economics' student council said the dorm's administration had tried to talk the unnamed student into taking back her complaint in exchange for the right to stay.

The messages were then deleted, reportedly at the student's request.

“We're still sorting out what happened,” the student council said in a later tweet, responding to allegations of a cover-up from some Twitter users.