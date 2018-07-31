Stranded Russian Hiker Rescued by Helicopter in Pakistan

Helicopter pilots on Tuesday plucked a stranded Russian mountaineer from a northern peak in Pakistan's first such rescue at a height of more than 6,000 meters, ending his six-day ordeal, the military said.

The rescue of Alexander Gukov from Latok I, a mountain in the Karakoram range that is 7,145 meters high, following the death of his climbing partner, came after seven unsuccessful attempts, the military said in a statement.

The partner, Sergey Glazunov, fell to his death as the pair were descending the mountain last Wednesday, said Karrar Haidri, the secretary of Pakistan's Alpine Club.