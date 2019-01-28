St. Petersburg Named Russia’s Most LGBT-Friendly City

Russia’s cultural capital, St. Petersburg, has also distinguished itself as most tolerant of the LGBT community, according to the results of a recent survey.



Russia banned “homosexual propaganda” among minors in 2013, leading the courts to ban gay pride events and public polling show surging anti-LGBT sentiment. In recent weeks, authorities in the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya have again been accused of illegally detaining and killing gay men and women.

St. Petersburg came in first place among 20 Russian cities whose residents are the most gay-friendly, according to the Zoom Market agency’s research published Saturday.