Storm Rages Through Southern Russian City of Barnaul

At least one person died and 15 people were injured when a storm swept through the city of Barnaul in western Siberia on Saturday evening.

Temperatures averaged 38 degrees Celsius when a tropical storm broke out around 9 p.m. local time, local media report.

City authorities declared a state of emergency after several villages on the outskirts of Barnaul saw electricity outages, with trees ripping through billboards and damaging cars.