'Stop Pretending to Be Poor!': How Russian Politicians Are Attracting Voters to the Polls

This Sunday, Sept. 9, voters in 22 different regions across Russia, including Moscow, will elect mayors and local legislative assembly deputies. Seven regions will also be holding special elections for seats in the State Duma.

In Moscow, incumbent mayor Sergei Sobyanin faces four challengers in the vote, but is widely expected to cruise to victory. Three opposition figures were denied the chance to run in the race because they couldn’t pass the so-called “municipal filter,” a law requiring candidates to gather signatures from majority Kremlin-approved Moscow council members.

The election posters in Moscow and around the country reveal the creative — and often wacky — ways that candidates are attracting voters to their cause.

Here are the contenders in Moscow:

Sergei Sobyanin



60, United Russia

Moscow's incumbent mayor, from the ruling United Russia party, was appointed by the city legislature in 2010 after the sacking of his predecessor, Yury Luzhkov. In 2013, Sobyanin was re-elected as mayor in city-wide elections with 51 percent of the vote, narrowly escaping a run-off election against opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who won 27 percent of the vote.

