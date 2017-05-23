Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show

Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation
23 hours ago
The United States submitted two appeals for information on possible Kremlin interference in the country's presidential elections in 2016.
13 hours ago
Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’
13 hours ago
Chekhov Theater Festival
Musical drama inspired by Chinese poem “The Ballad of Mulan” about a girl who became a soldier instead of her father. Ju Percussion Group musical theater and Guo Guang Opera co-production (Taiwan). Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more
13 hours ago
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Genius of Place: From the Exerzierhaus to the Exhibition Hall. 200 Year in History
This historical exhibit dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Manege features items from Russian museums and archives. Read more