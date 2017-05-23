Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show

Former Hollywood action star Steven Seagal is set to open his own sports school in Russia’s Far East as part of a new reality television show.

Seagal is claiming land to build the school under the government’s flagship “free land” program in the country’s most remote regions.

Cameras will capture the actor’s every move as he “chooses his plot of land” and “submits documents” to the land registry.

The “multifunctional sports complex” itself will be based in the Primorsky region,regional officials announced online. Seagal reportedly plans to use the building to hold master classes and meet athletes.