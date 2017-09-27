Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Kremlin Defends S-400 Missiles Deal With Turkey
3 hours ago Co-Owner of Troubled VIM Airlines Reportedly Flees Russia
4 hours ago Crimean Tatar Lawmaker Handed 2 Years on Separatism Charges
Russia
Kremlin Defends S-400 Missiles Deal With Turkey
Russia
Co-Owner of Troubled VIM Airlines Reportedly Flees Russia
Russia
Crimean Tatar Lawmaker Handed 2 Years on Separatism Charges
Russia
Russia's Education Watchdog Closes In on European University
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Steven Seagal Doesn’t Talk About Politics With Pal Putin

Sep 27, 2017 — 13:49
— Update: 19:59

Steven Seagal Doesn’t Talk About Politics With Pal Putin

Sep 27, 2017 — 13:49
— Update: 19:59
Good Morning Britain / Youtube

American movie star and recent Russian citizen Steven Seagal told British television he’s personally acquainted with President Vladimir Putin and talks to him on a wide range of subjects, but not politics.

Seagal, who was awarded Russian citizenship by Putin last November, is one of several late-career celebrities to become naturalized after American boxer Roy Jones Jr. and French actor Gerard Depardieu.

Speaking on a British morning show on Wednesday via satellite from Moscow, Seagal said he’s had many direct dealings with the Russian president.

“Him and I started out becoming friends over the martial arts,” he told the Good Morning Britain show on the ITV television channel.

“We don’t have a political relationship,” Seagal said, “We really talk about the martial arts, philosophy, people and dilemmas in life.”

Asked about allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, the aging actor dismissed the notion as “stupid.”

Related
Opinion
Putin's Budapest Bargain Is Built on Shaky Ground (Op-ed)
Russia
What Putin Said About MH17 That Didn’t Make It Into Stone's 'The Putin Interviews'
Russia
Putin Says Russia ‘Reserves Right’ to Oust More U.S. Diplomats
Russia
Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence After Mass Rally in Chechnya
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+