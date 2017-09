A new statue dedicated to children abandoned by their fathers has been vandalized in central Russia’s Sverdlovsk region, the Ura.ru news website reported.

The concrete monument of a young girl with open arms, called “Where Are You, Papa?”, was unveiled in Beryozovsky in central Russia by a group of activists on Saturday.

Police received reports that the bronze statue was destroyed by Sunday afternoon, the Sverdlovsk region’s Interior Ministry branch spokeswoman told Ura.ru.

“Everything was in order when a private security detail passed by at 4:00 a.m., and [the statue] was broken an hour and a half later.”

“The vandals disgraced Beryozovsky,” the Zolotaya Gorka news outlet’s social media page wrote early Sunday.