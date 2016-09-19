Russia
32 minutes ago Statistical Evidence Suggests Russia's Ruling Party Cheated Its Way to Supermajority
4 hours ago Parnas Leader Kasyanov Bows Out of Russian Presidential Elections
4 hours ago Putin: United Russia's Victory Boosted By Attempted 'External Pressure'
Parnas Leader Kasyanov Bows Out of Russian Presidential Elections
Putin: United Russia's Victory Boosted By Attempted 'External Pressure'
Russia's Top Gay News Website Banned
Russian Elections 'Far From Free and Fair,' Say Monitors

Statistical Evidence Suggests Russia's Ruling Party Cheated Its Way to Supermajority

Sep. 19 2016 — 21:26
— Update: 21:59

Statistical Evidence Suggests Russia's Ruling Party Cheated Its Way to Supermajority

Sep. 19 2016 — 21:26
— Update: 21:59
Sergey Shpilkin / LiveJournal

Statistical analysis of this Sunday’s parliamentary election results appears to show evidence of some of the same irregularities that plagued the 2011 State Duma contest, according to the Slon news website. The outlet’s senior editor, Mikhail Zelensky, cites findings that suggest nearly half of all the votes recorded for United Russia, the ruling political party, may have been falsified.

According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, United Russia won a historic 343 seats in the next Duma, granting it a massive 76-percent supermajority capable of amending the constitution without support from any rival parties.

Zelensky highlights that United Russia’s performance on Sunday violates some of the statistical assumptions political scientists make about free and open elections, explaining that graphing turnout and voting distribution, as well as turnout and absolute votes, should yield a bell-shaped curve — a so-called Gaussian distribution. According to data from the Central Election Commission, United Russia’s results defy these expectations.

Russia’s three other major political parties (A Just Russia, LDPR, and the Communist Party) gained most of their votes at precincts where they won roughly 10–20 percent of the total. In other words, these opposition parties very rarely won more than 40 percent of the vote at any single voting station.

United Russia, on the other hand, won millions of votes in precincts where it captured more than 70 percent of all ballots cast, meaning that the party continued to earn enormously high numbers of votes even in places where nearly every voter supported United Russia (a bizarre phenomenon most spectacularly visible in Chechnya).

Russia’s party of power also managed to attract drastically more supporters in voting stations with higher turnout, unlike the other three major parties.

According to preliminary research by the Russian physicist Sergey Shpilkin, who published statistical evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2011 State Duma elections, the natural bell curve of voter turnout compared to votes cast in Sunday’s election suggests that the true total turnout was just 37 percent — a whopping 11 percent lower (5.7 million votes fewer) than Russian officials claim.

If Shpilkin is correct, and you throw out the ostensibly falsified votes counted at precincts with turnout above 70 percent, then “corrected” election results are dramatically different from the official figures: United Russia’s share of the electorate falls from 54 percent to 40 percent, the Communist Party’s support rises from 13 percent to 18 percent, LDPR jumps from 13 percent to 17 percent, and A Just Russia wins 8 percent, instead of 6 percent.

In other words, Russia’s opposition parties could have won a slim majority in the parliament for the first time in well more than a decade.

3 days ago
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
3 days ago

The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as little more than an exercise in managed representation, in fact they indicate attempts to modify the relationship between the state and society, although ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
1 day, 2 hours ago
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

5 hours ago

Russian Elections 'Far From Free and Fair,' Say Monitors

6 hours ago

Fraud Caught on Camera: Election Results Annulled in Rostov-on-Don Polling Station

8 hours ago

Russian Blogger Nosik Faces 2-Year Sentence for Syria Post

18 hours ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

18 hours ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his ...

1 day ago

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. ...

18 hours ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
'Ew, That’s Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

I love lists of “untranslatable” words. Just once I’d like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, ...

15 hours ago

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

1 day ago

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

2 days ago

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

3 days ago

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

3 days ago

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate

3 days ago

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin
Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
3 days ago
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.
Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
3 days ago
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with ...
Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections
1 day ago
Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the ...
