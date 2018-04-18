News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 18 2018 - 16:04

State TV Still Biggest and Most Trusted News Source for Russians — Poll

Dmitry Kiselyov

Dmitry Kiselyov

Rossia-24

A new survey has shown that state-run television maintains its hold on the Russian public’s news consumption habits despite a trend in which young Russians are increasingly getting their news online.

Among Russians polled by the independent Levada Center, 85 percent said they watch television for news about Russia and the world. Meanwhile, 60 percent of surveyed Russians said they use social media for the news, one-third of whom use social media daily or near-daily.

Read More
Majority of Young Russians Watch Kremlin-Funded News

“Television remains the most popular source of information. Moreover, 70 percent of Russians receive information there daily or almost daily,” Levada wrote on Wednesday.

A majority, or 51 percent, of surveyed Russians said they trust television news the most. Only 19 percent said they found online publications trustworthy, followed by 15 percent who voiced trust in news read on social media.

Channel One, Rossia and NTV — all state-run channels — were named the top three most trusted news sources for the second year in a row. 

Two flagship shows hosted by pro-Kremlin hosts Vladimir Solovyov and Dmitry Kiselyov were named the second and third-most watched news programs.

Levada conducted its survey among 1,600 people in 52 Russian regions in March.

Online Messages Are Not Protected Under Secrecy of Correspondence
News
March 20 2018
Online Messages Are Not Protected Under Secrecy of Correspondence
Russian Activist Faces 1.5 Years in Jail for Internet Memes
News
April 03 2018
Russian Activist Faces 1.5 Years in Jail for Internet Memes
Facebook Cracks Down on Russian 'Troll Factory,' Deletes Hundreds of Accounts
News
April 04 2018
Facebook Cracks Down on Russian 'Troll Factory,' Deletes Hundreds of Accounts

Latest news

Putin Instructs Officials to Tone Down Anti-Americanism, Bloomberg Reports
News
April 18 2018
Putin Instructs Officials to Tone Down Anti-Americanism, Bloomberg Reports
Pro-Kremlin Youth to Create Battalions Against 'Myth that Opposition Control the Streets'
News
April 18 2018
Pro-Kremlin Youth to Create Battalions Against 'Myth that Opposition Control the Streets'
Pussy Riot Activist Ordered to Do Community Service for Throwing Paper Planes at FSB Building
News
April 18 2018
Pussy Riot Activist Ordered to Do Community Service for Throwing Paper Planes at FSB Building

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox