Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago Stanislav Petrov, Who Saved the World from Nuclear Holocaust, Died in May
10 hours ago Moscow Court Rejects Wallenberg Suit Against FSB to Declassify Files
14 hours ago Russia's Election Committee Confirms Date of Presidential Election
Russia
Moscow Court Rejects Wallenberg Suit Against FSB to Declassify Files
Russia
'The Death of Stalin' Comedy Has Russia’s Culture Ministry Bracing for Communist Backlash
Russia
Russia's Election Committee Confirms Date of Presidential Election
Russia
Two Female Terrorism Suspects Convicted in Southern Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Stanislav Petrov, Who Saved the World from Nuclear Holocaust, Died in May

Sep 18, 2017 — 22:22
— Update: 22:23

Stanislav Petrov, Who Saved the World from Nuclear Holocaust, Died in May

Sep 18, 2017 — 22:22
— Update: 22:23
Stanislav Petrov Screenshot RT / Youtube

Stanislav Petrov, the man credited with preventing a global nuclear disaster, died in May, the German newspaper Waz reports.

The former Soviet lieutenant made a decision that saved the world from a nuclear crisis in 1983 while operating as the commanding officer of a nuclear early-warning center outside of Moscow.

It was just after midnight when Petrov spotted a blip on a radar which the computer identified as five U.S. ballistic missiles headed towards the Soviet Union. 

Protocol required Petrov to report an attack to his superiors within fifteen minutes of its detection, a choice that could have likely triggered a retaliatory nuclear offensive against the US and its NATO allies.

Instead, Petrov reported a false alarm, relying on the logic that Washington would have launched an entire arsenal of missiles in the event of a real attack. A later investigation confirmed that the incident was indeed the result of a technical malfunction.

Until 1993, the Russian government kept the incident a secret, and even Petrov’s wife was unaware of his actions. The world hailed Petrov as an international hero after the incident’s public revelation.

At the United Nations' headquarters in 2006, the former officer was presented a crystal statuette in the form of a hand holding a globe and engraved with the inscription: "To the man who prevented a nuclear war." In 2013, Petrov became the second Russian citizen to receive the Dresden Peace Prize after Mikhail Gorbachev.

Petrov died quietly at his Moscow home on May 19, 2017. Not a single media outlet reported on his death until last week.

The news of Petrov’s death was made public after his German friend Karl Schumacher learned about it by accident, Russian media outlet Meduza reported.

Schumacher called Petrov’s home on Sept. 7 to wish him a happy birthday, only to be told the news by Petrov’s son. Schumacher soon published an obituary on his blog, which was subsequently picked up by Waz.

Related
Opinion
How Kazakhstan Could Help Prevent Nuclear War (Op-ed)
World
'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump
Russia
NATO Risks Nuclear War with Russia, Retired General Warns
Russia
Russia Increases Nuclear Warheads While U.S. Decreases Its Arsenal
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+