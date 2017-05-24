Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

Russian theater director Alexander Burdonsky, the grandson of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, has died in Moscow.

Burdonsky passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 76, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.



A spokesperson for Moscow's Red Army Theater confirmed that Burdonsky had recently been hospitalized with heart problems. Burdonsky, one of Stalin's 12 official grandchildren, had worked at the theater for more than 40 years.

Alexander Burdonsky was born on October 14, 1941 to Joseph Stalin's eldest son, Vasily. He graduated from the State Theater Institute in 1971, working at Moscow's Little Bronze Theater before moving to the Red Army Theater.



He continued to work at the venue until the end of his life, directing more than 20 plays and performances.