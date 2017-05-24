Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case
Russian police have raided a leading contemporary theater in Moscow as part of a corruption investigation.
Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
Juxtaposing avant-garde and propaganda art this exhibition explores the effect of the October Revolution on Russian art. On display are works by leading artists and designers from first two post-revolutionary decades. Read more
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.
Beat Film: Patience (After Sebald)
International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture
Using the late WG Sebald's book "The Rings of Saturn" as its template, Grant Gee’s documentary traces the immensely respected author's account of a walk through Suffolk; a tour which prompted tangential musings. Read more