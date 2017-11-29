Stalin Calendar in Siberian Bookstores Sparks Local Backlash

A major bookstore chain was spotted selling a 2018 calendar devoted to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin at its branch in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, sparking a backlash among local citizens this week.



Public opinion in Russia is bitterly divided over Stalin's dual legacy of murdering and repressing millions of Soviet people while overseeing rapid industrial growth and the defeat of Nazi Germany.

A recent poll conducted in Russia ranked the Soviet dictator as the world’s most outstanding figure.