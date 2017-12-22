News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
23 hours ago Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses
1 day ago Russia Justifies Police Violence Before European Court
1 day ago Boris Johnson's First Russia Visit, the Highlights
News
Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses
News
Russia Justifies Police Violence Before European Court
City
Christmas Lighting Around Moscow
News
Boris Johnson's First Russia Visit, the Highlights
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Staffers at Moscow Migrant Center Detained for Allegedly Helping Terrorists

Dec 22, 2017 — 16:22
— Update: Dec. 22 2017 — 13:22

Staffers at Moscow Migrant Center Detained for Allegedly Helping Terrorists

Dec 22, 2017 — 16:22
— Update: Dec. 22 2017 — 13:22
Dmitry Rogulin / TASS

Nine members of a migrant assistance center have been detained on suspicion of helping undocumented Central Asian terrorists obtain legal status in Russia, the FSB press service has announced. 

Last week, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested several suspected members of an Islamic State (IS) sleeper cell on the cusp of carrying out a suicide attack in St. Petersburg. A U.S.-Russian presidential phone call over the weekend suggested that the attack was foiled thanks to CIA intelligence.

Read more: CIA Helped Russia Foil Terror Plot, Kremlin Thanks Trump

On Friday, the FSB said it had shut down a group that helped undocumented migrants from Central Asia obtain legal status in Russia, “including supporters of international terrorist organizations.” 

“These individuals’ illegal activities were carried out under the auspices of a so-called assistance center for migrants that provided legal advice on migration issues,” the FSB said in a statement. 

Two labs for counterfeiting documents had been shut down, the security agency added. A number of passports, work permits, migration cards and other forms of identification and documents were confiscated. 

IS is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Related
News
Russia Curbs Migrant Quotas in 2018
Opinion
Russia's Suitcase State of Mind (Op-ed)
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Water Pipe Explosion Leaves 600,000 Muscovites Without Heating
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+