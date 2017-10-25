Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Stabbed Russian Radio Host Rapidly Recovering, Doctors Say
1 hour ago U.S. Returns Flags From Seized San Francisco Consulate to Russia
3 hours ago Russian Wheat Exports Could Lead to Bread Shortages in St. Petersburg
Russia
U.S. Returns Flags From Seized San Francisco Consulate to Russia
Russia
Russian Wheat Exports Could Lead to Bread Shortages in St. Petersburg
Russia
Top Russian Journalists Sue FSB Over Telegram Encryption Demands
Russia
Video Glorifying Russian Mercenaries in Syria Trends on Youtube
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Stabbed Russian Radio Host Rapidly Recovering, Doctors Say

Oct 25, 2017 — 16:24
— Update: 16:30

Stabbed Russian Radio Host Rapidly Recovering, Doctors Say

Oct 25, 2017 — 16:24
— Update: 16:30
Tatyana Felgenhauer (Anatoly Strunin / ITAR-TASS)

The deputy editor of the independent radio station Ekho Moskvy who was hospitalized earlier this week after being stabbed is making a quick recovery, her doctor said on Wednesday.

Tatiana Felgenhauer had to go undergo surgery after an intruder broke into the radio station’s office in central Moscow on Monday and attacked her with a knife. Her condition was described as critical and “moderately severe” in the last two days.

By Tuesday, Felgenhauer’s relatives were allowed to visit her in the recovery ward, where she wrote a letter thanking supporters and promised to “be with you soon.” On Wednesday, her condition had further improved.

“Today we removed her breathing tube,” the hospital's director was quoted as saying by Ekho Moskvy. "She is breathing independently, feeling quite well. She’s already talking.”

Investigators are interrogating Ekho Moskvy staff members who were at work during the attack, unnamed sources at the station told the television channel Current Time on Wednesday. 

The suspect, 48-year-old Russian-Israeli citizen Boris Grits, has been placed under arrest until Dec. 23 on charges of attempted murder. Grits pleaded guilty to the charges but said he had not intended to kill Felgenhauer.

The Kremlin called the stabbing an act of a “madman.” It denied claims made by colleagues close to Felgenhauer that an atmosphere of hostility toward Kremlin-critical journalists may have influenced the attack.

Ekho Moskvy is among a handful of remaining media outlets in Russia that are critical of the Kremlin. Felgenhauer was attacked two weeks after the state-run Rossia-24 television channel ran stories accusing her and the station of anti-Russian coverage ahead of the 2018 presidential elections.

Related
Russia
'Madman' Attacker Denies Trying to Kill Ekho Journalist Felgenhauer
Russia
Radio Station Publishes Security Footage of Man Who Stabbed Russian Radio Host
Russia
Ekho Moskvy Editor Felgenhauer Expected to Survive Stabbing Attack
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+