St. Petersburg's Over-Budget World Cup Stadium Needs Another $33M

St.Petersburg's Zenit Stadium will need another 2 billion rubles ($33.4 million) if it is to meet international standards in time for the 2018 World Cup, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko announced on Thursday.

The former sports minister said that the stadium on Krestovsky Island is currently only suitable for “domestic championship matches,” the Fontanka news outlet reported.

He said that the stadium still requires additional security, entry area for cars and buses, an expanded press area and VIP section, and at least thirty cameras to ensure full television coverage.

“These things aren't budgeted into a civil construction project," he said. "With all things considered, we will need another 1.5 to 2 billion rubles to adapt the stadium.”