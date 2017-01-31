St. Petersburg's European University Tops Rankings Amid Government Pressure

The European University in St. Petersburg has come out on top of several university league tables just weeks after having its license revoked by Russian authorities.

Russia’s Education Ministry ranked the university first place in research and financial activity in its annual report on the country’s higher education institutions.

The rankings, which have been carried out since 2012, are based on more than 70 different criteria.

The European University in St. Petersburg was named the country’s top institute in terms of scientific research, with calculations based on factors such as the number of research papers published, the number of teachers with advanced degrees, and the number of citations made to university publications.

The school also came first in terms of revenue generated per researcher, and number of grants received per employee.