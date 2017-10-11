Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Pro-Kremlin Movement Once Again Removes Nemtsov Memorial Plaque
2 hours ago St. Petersburg to Regulate Hotel Prices for UEFA Euro 2020
4 hours ago Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund Removes Video After Usmanov Libel Suit
Russia
Pro-Kremlin Movement Once Again Removes Nemtsov Memorial Plaque
Russia
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund Removes Video After Usmanov Libel Suit
Russia
Blocked Torrent Site to Disappear From Search Engines in Russia
Russia
Sobchak Alludes to Presidential Ambitions in Glamour Russia Interview
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

St. Petersburg to Regulate Hotel Prices for UEFA Euro 2020

Oct 11, 2017 — 12:22
— Update: 12:22

St. Petersburg to Regulate Hotel Prices for UEFA Euro 2020

Oct 11, 2017 — 12:22
— Update: 12:22
Svetlana Kholyavchuk / Interpress / TASS

Football fans traveling to St. Petersburg for the 2020 European Championship will benefit from state regulated hotel prices.

As the second-largest Russian city prepares to host the UEFA league tournament, the Russian government will cap accommodation costs, the RBC business newspaper reported Wednesday.

St. Petersburg is one of 13 European cities set to share hosting duties for the 60th UEFA Euro Cup. Marketed as “a EURO for Europe,” the 2020 tournament aims “to see football acting as a bridge between nations, and to carry the competition closer to the fans, who are the essential lifeblood of the game,” said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

Between June 12 and July 12, three group stage matches and a quarterfinal fixture will be played in the city’s 67,000-seat Zenit Arena.

A proposal published on the official government regulation website last week offers to impose state control on hotel prices in St. Petersburg during UEFA Euro 2020, RBC reported Wednesday.

Hotel price regulation during international sports competitions is standard practice in Russia, according to RBC. It cites a December 2012 decision to cap hotel prices in the resort city of Sochi during the 2014 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

In February 2016, Moscow decreed that prices would be capped for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 FIFA World Cup.  

The average hotel price in St. Petersburg this year is estimated at 6,400 rubles ($110) by the consultancy firm JLL, RBC reported.

Related
Russia
Moscow Officials Tally Racist Football Attacks Ahead of World Cup
Russia
Russia's Top Goalscorer Considers Switch to 'Swamp Football'
Russia
Russian Football Clubs Spent More Than $114 Million on Player Transfers in 2016
Russia
St. Petersburg's Zenit Stadium Fails FIFA World Cup Standards
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+