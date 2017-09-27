Russia
St. Petersburg Teacher Who Wrote 'Fool' on Boy's Forehead Forced to Resign

Sep 27, 2017 — 06:08
— Update: 08:23

St. Petersburg Teacher Who Wrote 'Fool' on Boy's Forehead Forced to Resign

Sep 27, 2017 — 06:08
— Update: 08:23
EME / Pixabay

A teacher at the Keeper School in St. Petersburg has quit her job after getting creative with a felt-tip pen and a student’s forehead.

Olga Alferova last week wrote the word “fool” on the face of an 8-year-old schoolboy boy named Lyosha to discipline him, the St. Petersburg news site Fontanka reported.

She had reportedly warned her class in advance that would be the punishment for those who wrote on their hands with markers, a popular recess activity among students.

Following complaints from Lyosha's mother, Alferova was summoned to the principal's office. "What has my Lyosha done to offend you?" the mother reportedly asked, to which the teacher replied: "Nothing, it was just how it was".

In comments to Fontanka.ru, the city’s education committee described the teacher's behavior as “not pedagogical." A district official expressed dismay that such an incident had occurred on the eve of Teacher's Day on Oct. 5.

