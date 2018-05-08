St. Petersburg Man Accused of Resisting Arrest at Anti-Putin Protest Gets Jail Time

A St. Petersburg man who says he was a bystander during anti-government rallies last weekend ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration has been fined and given jail time.

An estimated 1,600 people were rounded up during the “He’s Not Our Tsar” demonstrations in Russia on Saturday, two days before Putin assumed his fourth term in office. Mikhail Tsakunov, one of around 200 people arrested in St. Petersburg, was fined for violating public assembly rules and charged with violent conduct against a police officer.