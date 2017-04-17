St. Petersburg Food Shop Declares LGBT Ban

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia
38 minutes ago
After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.
22 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Popular Classics at the Hermitage Garden
Mariinsky Theater soloists Natalya Pavlova (soprano), Ilya Selivanov (tenor) and the Musica Viva Chamber Orchestra perform excerpts from Italian and French operas. Read more
‘Last Bell’ Tolls for Russia's High School Graduates
Marius Ivaskevicius’ new play as staged by Mindaugas Karbauskis
Mindaugas Karbauskis stages Marius Ivaskevicius’ play about Lithuaninan expats in London. Read more