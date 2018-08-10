St. Petersburg Church Bombing Mastermind Sentenced to Five Years

An 18-year-old suspect in a foiled plot to bomb the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg last year has been sentenced to five years in a maximum security prison.

Seven young men, including English tutor and Islamic State (IS) supporter Yevgeny Yefimov, were alleged to have conspired to blow up the Kazan Cathedral last year. Their case made headlines for the CIA’s assistance in locating the suspects last winter, a rare example of Russian-American anti-terror cooperation.

St. Petersburg’s Leningrad District Military Court found Yefimov guilty of terrorism and arms manufacturing on Thursday, a court ruling said.

“Yefimov planned to use the explosive device he had been preparing to detonate the Kazan Cathedral on Dec. 17, 2017,” the verdict said.