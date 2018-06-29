Sports Blogger Defends Russian Women

One of Russia’s most popular bloggers has called on his fellow countrymen to stop recriminating women for getting friendly with foreign World Cup fans.

Yury Dud, a sports journalist whose YouTube videos frequently gather millions of views, earlier this week posted a picture on Instagram alongside a heart emoji. The picture featured a girl dressed in Russian traditional gear holding hands with a man wearing a Mexico jersey and a sombrero.

The post sparked a barrage of critical reactions with one commenter accusing Russian women of “unacceptable behavior.”

In a blog post on the Sports.ru site titled “Our girls are being told off for hanging out with foreigners. Leave them alone, ey,” Dud hit back at what he said was a widespread tendency to criticize Russian women for fraternizing with foreigners.